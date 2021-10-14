Bangkok reinforces floodwalls along Chao Phraya river

BANGKOK (NNT) - As Bangkok is getting ready to cope with runoffs from the North, communities near the banks of the Chao Phraya River are asked to prepare for possible overflow.

On Sunday, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang checked the flood embankment along the Chao Phraya River and ordered the reinforcement of floodwalls that are running from Rama 7 Bridge to Bang Na, approximately 78.95 kilometers long.

All the 97 water pumping stations along the riverbanks were also checked for readiness, with equipment and staff providing help 24 hours a day in case of an emergency.

The governor urged residents living in seven districts outside the Chao Phraya River embankment to move belongings to a higher place to minimize damage. Those districts are Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Samphanthawong, Bang Kho Laem, Yannawa, Bangkok Noi and Khlong San.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy rains in 60% of areas in the northern, eastern and central regions.

Meanwhile, the National Water Command Center said the volume of rain set to accumulate in the upper river and Pa Sak stream may gradually increase water levels in the Chao Phraya Dam between Oct 1 and 5, which may affect those who live outside of the river’s floodwalls.

Information and Source

Reporter : Suwit Rattiwan

Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th