Bangkok improves drainage system to reduce flooding during rainy season

BANGKOK (NNT) - The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is working on improving the drainage system around electric train station construction sites, to reduce flooding during the rainy season.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has called on related departments to investigate and instruct operators at eight construction sites to improve the drainage systems, as well as to have water pumps ready.

The authorities have also checked the readiness of drainage tunnels and pumping stations in Bangkok’s 50 districts, while the water levels in canals have been reduced, pumps have been set up in flood-prone areas and sewers and canals dredged, to ensure efficient drainage.

Meanwhile, the BMA’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage has prepared barriers along the Chao Phraya River, as well as on the Bangkok Noi and Maha Sawat canals. The department has also placed sandbags in areas prone to flooding and is cooperating with the Royal Irrigation Department and National Water Command Centre on monitoring the water situation.

