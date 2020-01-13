13 Jan 2020

Authorities plan to drill 704 more artesian wells

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 12 Jan 2020 View Original

BANGKOK (NNT) - The Department of Groundwater Resources, plans to drill an additional 704 artesian wells to provide more water to supply village-based tap water schemes nationwide.

Over 1,000 households in Si Khiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, currently need water for consumption since the village’s pond has run dry, prompting Provincial Governor Vichian Chantharanothai to have water pumped in from Lam Takhong dam and provided to the villagers to initially address the problem.

The provincial governor followed up on the situation in the drought-hit area and ordered Si Khiu district to distribute water on a continual basis to some 1,000 village households. The authorities now plan to install water pumps to bring water from Lam Takhong dam to the village’s pond, a 16-kilometer distance, beginning tomorrow. It is expected to take 15-days for the dam water to reach the villagers. In the meantime, water is being distributed to the villagers who have been advised to use it very sparingly.

Groundwater Resources Department Director Genera, Sakda Vichiansilp said today the department had set up a center for drought relief last November, and has prepared permanent spots nationwide to distribute water for consumption around the clock. He also confirmed that an additional 704 artesian wells will be dug as a complementary measure to ensure the viability of the village-based tap water supply.

Information and Source
Reporter : Tewit Kemtong
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.