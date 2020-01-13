Authorities plan to drill 704 more artesian wells

BANGKOK (NNT) - The Department of Groundwater Resources, plans to drill an additional 704 artesian wells to provide more water to supply village-based tap water schemes nationwide.

Over 1,000 households in Si Khiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, currently need water for consumption since the village’s pond has run dry, prompting Provincial Governor Vichian Chantharanothai to have water pumped in from Lam Takhong dam and provided to the villagers to initially address the problem.

The provincial governor followed up on the situation in the drought-hit area and ordered Si Khiu district to distribute water on a continual basis to some 1,000 village households. The authorities now plan to install water pumps to bring water from Lam Takhong dam to the village’s pond, a 16-kilometer distance, beginning tomorrow. It is expected to take 15-days for the dam water to reach the villagers. In the meantime, water is being distributed to the villagers who have been advised to use it very sparingly.

Groundwater Resources Department Director Genera, Sakda Vichiansilp said today the department had set up a center for drought relief last November, and has prepared permanent spots nationwide to distribute water for consumption around the clock. He also confirmed that an additional 704 artesian wells will be dug as a complementary measure to ensure the viability of the village-based tap water supply.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tewit Kemtong

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th