Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (5 - 11 October 2021)

PAKISTAN

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude at a depth of 15 km occurred near Harnai, Balochistan on 7 October. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 16 people died (five male, three female and eight children) and 219 were injured (54 male, 73 female and 92 children). Over 100 mud houses and 11 schools were estimated to have been completely damaged and more than 5,000 partially damaged houses were reported to be non-inhabitable. Harnai is the worst-hit district of Balochistan and has been receiving aftershocks of varying intensity. According to humanitarian partners' survey, more than 63,000 people have been affected in the district. The extent of humanitarian needs and damage is still being assessed and the figures provided by authorities are preliminary and subject to change. The National Emergency Operation Centre is coordinating rescue and relief efforts and supporting the Provincial Disaster Management Agency (PDMA) of Balochistan. The most priority needs from initial assessment findings include shelter, food and blankets. UNHCR has provided 500 emergency tents and thousands of core relief sets to PDMA to support shelter needs in the affected areas. The Government has not requested international assistance.

INDONESIA

On 5 and 6 October, floods inundated over 15,000 houses in Medan City of North Sumatra. The flood, reaching as high as 70 cm, was exacerbated by high tides and affected at least 70,000 people. The floodwater largely receded on 7 October. Although the flooding did not trigger an emergency response phase, the local government provided immediate assistance, examined water pumps and worked with the Ministry of Public Works to immediately dredge and restore the function of the Bedera River that runs across the city.

PHILIPPINES

Severe Tropical Storm Kompasu (local name Maring) has triggered flooding, landslides and river overflow in several Northern Luzon provinces since 11 October, prompting rescue operations. With maximum winds of 100 km/h, the severe tropical storm enhanced the southwest monsoon and brought torrential rains along its path. At least 7,000 people were affected by the heavy rains, with 1,900 residents safely rescued and brought to evacuation centers by local authorities with the support of the uniformed services. Disaster authorities are still validating reports that nine people were killed, including three children who died in a landslide, while 11 others are missing.

Local governments continue to lead rescue operations and are providing relief items to the affected.

THAILAND / LAOS / VIET NAM

The monsoon season in Thailand has brought heavy rain and flash floods since 23 September. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation as of 11 October, the total number of affected households has now decreased to about 95,000 from about 141,000 a week earlier. The provincial authorities are providing emergency relief items, including emergency medicine, shelter, safe drinking water and food, with support from the Royal family, Thai Red Cross, the military, and local organizations.

Tropical Storm Lionrock weakened into a tropical depression in Viet Nam on 10 October and into a low-pressure area in Laos on 11 October. Another Tropical Storm Kompasu is forecast to affect Viet Nam, Laos and Thailand around 14-17 October.