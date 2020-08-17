ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 33,10 – 16 Aug 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Multiple flooding events have occurred due to high-intensity rainfall and the overflowing of rivers in the provinces of North and Central Sulawesi, and West Kalimantan provinces in Indonesia as reported by the country’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). Seasonal flooding was also reportedly still affecting multiple regions in Myanmar according to the Department of Disaster Management (DDM). Meanwhile, the effects of the southwest monsoon has caused flooding in the Eastern region of Thailand as per the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). Lastly, flash floods and landslides where reported in Zamboanga Sibugay by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

HIGHLIGHT:

Mount Sinabung in Indonesia has been active, erupting twice on 10 Aug, seven (7) times on 13 Aug, and five (5) times on 14 Aug. The eruptions range from having no visual eruptions to at most ±5000 m above the peak (±7460 m above sea level). The maximum amplitudes recorded were 120 mm which lasted for 2246 and 1785 seconds both on 10 Aug. According to the ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS), 14.5K people (3.2K households), and $172M (USD) of infrastructure are within 10 km and are more likely to be affected. According to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Mitigation (PVMBG), Mount Sinabung remains on Alert Level III or ‘Alert’ status. The local government of Karo Regency has made an emergency response according to BNPB.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), a MaddenJulian Oscillation signal has developed over the Indian Ocean and has propagated eastwards and is now in the Western Maritime Continent. According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), a tropical disturbance (INVEST 99W) northwest of Aparri, Philippines has a high potential to develop into a significant tropical cyclone.

GEOPHYSICAL:

Six (6) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) and the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Mount Sinabung and Karangetang in Indonesia, both on Alert Level III, are under close monitoring. Lastly, Ibu, Semeru, Dukono, and Kerinci in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.