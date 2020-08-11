ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 31, 03 – 09 Aug 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

The Tropical Storm SINLAKU has brought heavy precipitation which caused flooding in multiple region of Thailand, Lao PDR, and Viet Nam as reported by Floodlist. Vietnam’s Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) said strong winds and heavy rain from Sinlaku caused damages in Quang Ninh, Hoa Binh, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Binh Dinh provinces on 02 August, 2020. Cam Pha in Quang Ninh recorded 368mm of rain in 24 hours to 02 August. In Lao PDR, local media reported heavy rainfall across the country. Flooding affected parts of Xayaboury Province in particular after rain increased levels of the Nam Houng River. Meanwhile in Thailand, the worst of the flooding occurred in Loei province where around 680 homes were damaged across the districts of Muang, Chiang Khan and Pak Chom. Levels of the Mekong River in Chiang Khan increased by 70cm.

HIGHLIGHT:

The influence of the storm (SINLAKU) hit Thailand which brings in heavy to very-heavy rainfall in some places which caused multiple hazards (floodings, windstorms, and mudslides). The flood affected 22,238 households, 3 deaths (Nong Bua Lamphu Province) which is caused by the overflowing water in Phitsanulok Province, Udon Thani Province.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasted during the two weeks of 10 Aug – 23 Aug, wetter conditions are expected over southern Southeast Asia particularly over the near-equatorial region. Warmer conditions are expected during the fortnight over the southern and western parts of Southeast Asia.

GEOPHYSICAL

Eight (8) significant earthquakes (M≥5.0) were recorded in the region by Indonesia’s BMKG. Meanwhile, two (2) volcanoes in Indonesia (Mt. Karangetang and Mt. Sinabung) categorised as Alert Level III - Siaga (PVMBG) are under close monitoring. Lastly, Mt. Kerinci, Mt. Semeru, Mt. Ibu, and Mt. Dukono in Indonesia remain on Alert Level II despite recent volcanic activity per PVMBG.

OUTLOOK:

Based on a regional assessment of extremes, the ASMC (10 Aug - 16 Aug) forecasted small increase in chance of a heavy rainfall event in coastal Myanmar, Eastern Indonesia. Meanwhile, small increase in chance of extreme hot conditions parts of Papua, western coast of Sumatra, and Java