ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 20 – 26 May 2019

REGIONAL SUMMARY

During the week, there was only one (1) disaster reported in the region which occurred in Thailand. This event however could be related by the entering south-west monsoon season where scattered showers in the northern ASEAN region are expected to occur, and might strengthen in the mid year. However, in the southern region, particularly Java island remained generally dry according to ASMC. In addition, isolated hotspots with smoke plumes were detected in some area such as Sumatra, Peninsular Malaysia and even in Mekong Sub-region.

HIGHLIGHT

According to DDPM, atmospheric conditions in Thailand, especially in the northern, central, and eastern provinces, have been conducive for the development of low pressure areas. This resulted to storms and heavy rainfall, which damaged houses and brought casualties. Such atmospheric conditions may have been affected by the inter-monsoon period and the strengthening of the Southwest Monsoon.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

After dry season ended in northern ASEAN region, scattered showers occurred in particular areas as expected. Thailand, Viet Nam, have experienced heavy rains that accompanied by strong winds and even localised tornadoes. According to VNDMA (Viet Nam) some areas in Mong Cai city have experience flood and landslides