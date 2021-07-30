Arrival and unofficial handing over of medical supplies from the Government of the Swiss Confederation to the Royal Thai Government

Director General of the Department of European Affairs attended the unofficial handing over of medical supplies from the Government of the Swiss Confederation to the Royal Thai Government at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

On 29 July 2021, Mrs. Chulamanee Chartsuwan, Director General of the Department of European Affairs, attended the unofficial handing over of medical supplies consisting of 102 ventilators and 1.1 million SARS-COV Antigen Test Kits from the Government of the Swiss Confederation to the Royal Thai Government at Suvarnabhumi Airport. H.E. Mrs. Helene Budliger Artieda, Ambassador of Switzerland to Thailand and H.E. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health presided over the event as representatives of their respective governments.

The said donation of medical supplies is regarded as Switzerland’s policy to support other countries in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, the Swiss Government donated surplus Covid-19 vaccines to the Covax programme and also donated medical supplies to Indonesia.

The donation for Thailand reflects the 90 years of friendly diplomatic relations between Thailand and the Swiss Confederation. The donation is also part of the official visit to Thailand of H.E. Mr. Ignazio Cassis, Vice President and Head of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation on 1-3 August 2021. The Vice President and Head of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister and attend bilateral meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

The official handing over ceremony of the medical supplies will take place on 2 August 2021 at 15.30 hrs. at the Government House.