Arrival and handing over of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Government of the United Kingdom to the Royal Thai Government

On 3 August 2021 at 20.55 hrs., Mrs. Chulamanee Chartsuwan, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs, witnessed the handing over of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Government of the United Kingdom to the Royal Thai Government at Suvarnabhumi Airport. From the British side, Mr. Evan Jones, Chargé d’Affaires, and from the Thai side, Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn, Deputy Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Ministry of Public Health, were representatives of their respective governments for the said handing over of the vaccines which were transported to Thailand by Emirates Airlines flight EK0372. The official handing over ceremony of such vaccines took place on 2 August 2021 at 09.30 hrs. at the Government House presided by the Prime Minister.

This success highlights Thailand’s engagement in strategic foreign policy and proactive vaccine diplomacy with its strategic partners and close allies, an initiative led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as the result of close cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Health. It also reflects the close and longstanding friendship dating back over 400 years as well as the close cooperation in all dimensions between Thailand and the United Kingdom.