AHA Centre Flash Update No. 03 – Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI, Thailand – 25 September 2019

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand has reported that as of today (25 September 2019) at 06:00 (UTC +7), flooding has affected at least 32 provinces across Thailand, particularly in the northeastern part. Floods have receded in most of the provinces affected. However, there are 4 provinces (Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn, Srisaket, and Roi-et) where the floods are still severe and in critical condition, with at least 17,951 people spread out in 41 evacuation centres in Ubon Ratchathani, Sri Saket, and Yasothon. The flood is still detected based on Sentinel Asia’s observation satellites data.