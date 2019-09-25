25 Sep 2019

AHA Centre Flash Update No. 03 – Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI, Thailand – 25 September 2019

from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Thailand

  • The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand has reported that as of today (25 September 2019) at 06:00 (UTC +7), flooding has affected at least 32 provinces across Thailand, particularly in the northeastern part. Floods have receded in most of the provinces affected. However, there are 4 provinces (Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn, Srisaket, and Roi-et) where the floods are still severe and in critical condition, with at least 17,951 people spread out in 41 evacuation centres in Ubon Ratchathani, Sri Saket, and Yasothon. The flood is still detected based on Sentinel Asia’s observation satellites data.

  • After the National EOC Coordination Meeting chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, General Prawit Wongsuwan on Monday, 23 September 2019, DDPM concluded that the response is within national capacity. Currently the situation is improving and entering the early recovery phase. No additional external resources will be needed at this time.

  • The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the situation and will issue updates should there be any significant development.

