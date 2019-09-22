AHA Centre Flash Update No. 02 – Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI, Thailand – 22 September 2019

Thailand

• The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand has reported that as of today (22 September 2019) at 16:00 (UTC +7), flooding has affected 33 provinces across Thailand, and particularly in the northeastern part. DDPM informed that the flood receded in most of the province affected, however, there are 4 provinces (Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn, Roi-et, and Srisaket) where the flood is still severe and in critical condition, with number of evacuated people in Ubon Ratchathani and Sri Saket reach up to 18,000 spread out in 47 evacuation centres.

• Currently, the disaster is in level 3 or ‘Large Scale’ (the highest level of emergency is 4). • DDPM is the central government agency responsible for disaster management in Thailand and is actively monitoring, coordinating, facilitating, providing assistance and support since the floods began. DDPM has offices in every province, as well as regional offices where resources are on standby to assist those in need. In addition, DDPM will convene the National EOC Coordination Meeting chaired by the Deputy Minister, General Prawit Wongsuwan on Monday, 23 September 2019.

• According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the rather strong high-pressure system from China will cover upper Thailand regions leading to rainfalls decrease over those areas and temperatures dropping by 3-5 degrees Celsius from 23-26 September 2019.

• The AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the situation and issue updates should there be any significant development.