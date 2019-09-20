AHA Centre Flash Update No. 01 – Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI, Thailand – 20 September 2019

Thailand

• Following the passage of Tropical Storm PODUL on 29 August 2019, and under the influence of Tropical Depression KAJIKI on 3 September 2019 which have enhanced the Southwest Monsoon, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) of Thailand has reported that flooding has affected 32 provinces across Thailand, and particularly in the northeastern part.

• As of today (20 September 2019) at 06:00 (UTC +7), the Government of Thailand has announced emergency in 28 provinces as disaster affected areas. Meanwhile, the northeast provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Roi Et, and Sri Saket are the most affected provinces and are still facing critical situations, with number of evacuated people in Ubon Ratchathani and Sri Saket reach up to 20,000 in 49 evacuation centres.

• The Government of Thailand has elevated the status of emergency to Level 3 (the highest is Level 4) since 18 September 2019. DDPM as the central government agency responsible for disaster management in Thailand has been actively monitoring, coordinating, facilitating, providing assistance and support since the floods began.

• The authorities have deployed rescue and emergency teams to help the affected population, and has mobilsed resources to respond to the floods including water purification, trucks, water pumps. In addition, King Rama X deployed 4 Mobile Royal Kitchen as well as more than 10,000 relief bags.