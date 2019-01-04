AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 01 – Tropical Storm “Pabuk” – 04 January 2019

According to Thailand Meteorological Department, at 0700hrs (UTC+7) on 4 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower Gulf due 150 km southeast of Nakhon Si Thammarat Province or latitude 7.9 degree north, longitude 101.5 degree east.

With maximum sustained winds of 80 km/h, the storm was moving west-northwest at a speed of 25 km/hr expected to make landfall in the evening (4 January) over Nakhon Si thammarat. It will affect the South with widespread rainfalls, and torrential downpours are possible much of the area. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are largely in the Southern provinces 3. Widespread rainfall with isolated torrential downpours and strong wind is expected in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Potentially directed affected population within the projected wind gusts area is estimated to be 6,373,200 people. Last month, the population had suffered from flash floods.

Malaysia Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had issued warnings for i) Perlis; ii) Kedah; iii) Penang; and iv) Perak (Hulu Perak District, Kerian & Larut, Matang and Selama).

It was forecast that the strong winds will result in waves up to 3-5 meters high in the Gulf and 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea. All ships are advised to stay onshore on 5 January 2019. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore storm surges.

Joint Typhoon Warning Center is constantly tracking the storm and providing forecast projected track on a regular basis.