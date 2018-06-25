25 Jun 2018

Agriculture Min reaching out to drought-stricken zones

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 23 Jun 2018

BANGKOK, 23rd June 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is planning to launch cloud-seeding operations in agricultural zones due to this year’s low precipitation in some regions.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Grisada Boonrach has asked all agencies under his ministry to keep abreast of weather updates and to lend a helping hand to those in need.

He says the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation will implement cloud seeding operations in eight provinces namely Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Sa Kaeo, and Songkhla in order to add water to swamps, canals, reservoirs, and waterways especially those supplying water to plantations.

Minister Grisada added that the country has seen low precipitation compared to last year, hence the need for the rain-making operations.

In March, rain production was successfully carried out in Phetchabun, Phichit, and Nakhon Sawan provinces.

Information and Source

Reporter : Thammarat Thadaphrom
Rewriter : Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

