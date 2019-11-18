ADPC signs Host Country Agreement with Thailand and holds first Board of Trustees (BoT) Meeting

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) completes the process of becoming an intergovernmental organization following the signing of the Host Country Agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Thailand. The agreement-signing ceremony was held in Bangkok on 7 November 2019 which was also attended by the ADPC’s Board of Trustees (BoT) ─ Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and Thailand.

H.E Mr. Soonthorn Chaiyindeepum, Deputy Permanent Secretary of MOFA and Mr. Hans Guttman, Executive Director, ADPC, signed the agreement.

“It is essential that every country joins in on disaster risk management and that ADPC supports multilateralism as an intergovernmental organization,” Mr. Soonthorn Chaiyindeepum said.

Mr. Hans Guttman said that the signing demonstrates Thailand’s ability and eagerness to serve as a regional hub for international organizations.

The agreement grants ADPC the status of an international organization in Thailand, with a set of privileges to facilitate the operations in the country. As an intergovernmental organization, ADPC would also be entitled to some immunities enabling it dedicate more resources to implement its vision of safer communities and sustainable development through disaster risk reduction across Asian and the Pacific.

Over three decades of experience in disaster risk reduction

Earlier in the day, the BoT members were briefed about the technical and operational aspects of the organization during the first BoT meeting which was attended by all charter countries. They provided inputs and advice to different strategic and policy documents including the 2020 work plan.

The BoT meeting was attended by Ms. Momena Khatun, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Bangladesh, Mr. Yin Khun Poy, National Committee for Disaster Management, Cambodia, Mr. Li Hong, Minister Counsellor, Permanent Representative of the Peoples Republic of China to UNESCAP, Mr. Kamal Kishore, Member, National Disaster Management Authority, India, H.E. Mr. Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Ambassador, Embassy of Nepal in Thailand, Mr. Waseem Uddin, Member Operations, National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan, Mr. Michael Lyndon B. Garcia, Second Secretary and Consul, Embassy of the Philippines in Thailand, and Mr. Soonthorn Chaiyindeepum, Deputy Permanent Secretary, MOFA, Thailand.

Professor Dr. Krasae Chanawongse and Dr. Jingjai Hanchanlash were invited as members of the BoT for a period of one year.