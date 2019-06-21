21 Jun 2019

Active dengue watch in provinces

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 14 June 2019(NNT) - The spread of dengue fever outside Bangkok is still of concern, as 140 dengue patients have so far been found within Nakhon Si Thammarat City Municipality; meanwhile Nan City Municipality has conducted preventive operations at local schools destroying mosquito breeding spots after a recent fatality from the disease.

Nan City Municipality Mayor Surapon Thiensut has led officials to visit schools within the city limits to spray anti-mosquito vapor in classrooms, closets, toilets, and areas prone to mosquitoes inside schools to eliminate all mosquitoes. The municipality has deployed its vehicles announcing preventive methods against dengue fever at local communities raising public awareness and seeking cooperation.

One fatality from dengue fever has been reported in Nan province, while the province has the second highest number of dengue patients in the eight upper northeastern provinces at 95 patients, a number which is expected to increase. Local authorities have been urging villagers to guard against being bitten by mosquitoes, and to be especially protective of young children. They have also implemented stricter disease prevention measures.

In Nakhon Si Thammrat, 140 dengue patients have so far been reported without any fatalities. Nakhon Si Thammrat City Municipality has sprayed mosquito repellent in area within 100-meter radius of each patient’s house, and distributed zeolite powder to be put in water containers to eliminate mosquito larvae. The municipality has approved n 800,000 baht urgent budget from health security funds in 10 communities for the purchase of disease control equipment. Additional budget will be approved for 53 more communities next week.

Information and Source
Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter : Asma Thinkohkaew
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

