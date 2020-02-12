21 provinces fall victim to drought

Twenty-one provinces in the North, Northeast and central region have been declared drought-hit areas, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general, Monton Sudprasert, said on Tuesday.

The provinces are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchabun in the North; Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum in the Northeast; and Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Chachoengsao in the central region. A total of 5,809 villages were affected in 674 subdistricts of 127 districts.

He said the department is looking to access underground water, making underground water storage areas, and trucks to distribute water to communities.

People are also being advised not to waste dwindling water supplies.