2019 NUTRITION SURVEY of Refugee Camps along the Thailand-Myanmar Border

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background In 2019, TBC and CCSDPT Health Agencies conducted the biennial nutrition survey of children 6-59 months of age in all nine camps in Thailand for refugees from Myanmar.

Methods Random sampling was used to select households (HH) with children 6-59 months of age in all camps using TBC’s Total Population Database (TPD). TBC trained health agency staff to implement surveys in all camps and supervised all surveys to completion. Data was analyzed using SPSS software (version 19). The WHO Child Growth Standards were used to report principal anthropometry results.

Results A total of 3,780 children were surveyed in all nine camps.

Malnutrition Rates An average of 2.2% of children surveyed were found with global acute (wasting) malnutrition borderwide. Wasting rates for children <five years of age remain stable and within the ‘very low’ criteria (Graph 1.5) according to the World Health Organization (WHO) benchmarks (2018). Wasting in camps remains lower than in Thailand or Myanmar.

By age group, the highest rates of wasting malnutrition were found in children 6-23 months of age in all camps (Table 1.2), although this was only a small number of children (n=37).

Significant progress was achieved in reducing stunting with 6.0% reduction from 2017-2019 (15.0% reduction from 2013-2019). An average of 25.8% (range 13.6%-36.6% by camp borderwide) of children surveyed were found with global chronic (stunting) malnutrition. In 2018, WHO updated criteria for population level categories. Previous criteria indicated stunting reached ‘medium’ (20 - <30%); however, the updated criteria now place 25.8% at a ‘high’ level (20 - <30%). BMN and UM are the two camps that are considered in the ‘medium’ level. Stunting in the camps is higher than in Thailand but lower than in Myanmar. Graph 1.6 highlights stunting prevalence in previous nutrition surveys conducted – it is evident that there is continued notable progress, and, in 2019 every camp had a reduction in stunting.