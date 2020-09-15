WFP thanks the Russian Federation for its contribution to its School Feeding Programme in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) during a ceremony today handed over around 3,000 tons of fortified wheat flour to the Government of Tajikistan to cover the needs of its national School Feeding Programme for four months.

This is the first batch of a total of 6,000 tons of fortified wheat flour that is scheduled to be received this year with the funds from the Russian Federation.

The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from WFP, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tajikistan, the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan and other partners.

“Thanks to the close partnership with the Government of Tajikistan and the Russian Federation, WFP helps the young generation through school meals to reach their full potential,” said WFP Tajikistan Representative and Country Director Alberto Correia Mendes. “We are extremely grateful for Russia’s considerable and consistent support, which has proven crucial in assisting schoolchildren.”

In 2019, more than 500,000 Tajik schoolchildren from grades 1 to 4 in 2,000 schools across 52 rural districts were served hot, nutritious soup or other local meals and a piece of traditional bread baked using WFP wheat flour.

The School Feeding Programme is WFP’s largest operation in Tajikistan and represents the organization’s strong commitment to changing lives. In vulnerable and food insecure communities, providing healthy food to children at school can means better nutrition, improved health as well as increased access to education.

In Tajikistan, WFP focuses on supporting development programmes that help strengthen institutional capacities. Since 1999, the organization has been partnering with the Government of Tajikistan to implement and manage school feeding in the country.

With the financial support of the Russian Federation, WFP, in cooperation with the Russian NGO Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI), is working with the Tajik Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population and the Ministry of Education and Science towards the gradual transition of the School Feeding Programme to full national ownership starting from 2021.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

