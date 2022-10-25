WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

455,372 people assisted

909.6 mt of food assistance distributed

US$5,941 cash-based transfers made

US$ 7.6 million six-month net funding requirements (October 2022 – March 2023)

Operational Updates

Capacity Strengthening on Wheat Flour Fortification

• WFP, in partnership with the Government of Tajikistan, conducted a four-day study tour to Uzbekistan to learn about the implementation of the wheat flour fortification regulatory framework. Representatives from Tajikistan state institutions, wheat flour mills and the private sector participated in the study tour. This fostered an opportunity to exchange knowledge on the regulatory framework, success stories, and support provided to millers on wheat flour fortification in Uzbekistan. This visit further strengthened the implementation of the Law on Food Fortification and the National Programme for Prevention of Micronutrient Deficiency and Related Diseases for 2022-2027.

• WFP continues its technical support to Tajikistan to accelerate wheat flour fortification as part of its nutrition programme. The Government of Tajikistan has already adopted several strategic documents to eliminate micronutrient deficiencies among the population and identified food security and nutrition as one of the country’s four strategic goals in the 2016-2030 National Development Strategy.

Emergency Response

• On 16 September, fighting along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border in Bobojon Ghafurov District and Isfara Town in Sughd Region led to the displacement of residents living along the border. At the request of the local authorities, WFP provided a rapid response to assist the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in both locations with fresh bread loaves baked in WFPsupported bakeries. A total of 4.336 MT of fortified wheat flour was utilized to bake daily fresh bread to cover 5,600 IDPs during 17-23 September.