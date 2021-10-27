WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

440,471 people assisted in September 2021

952 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.3 m six months net funding requirements (Oct 21-Mar 22)

Operational Updates

• On 1 September, WFP Representative, a.i., Hyun Ji (Angie) Lee met with the Deputy Mayor of Dushanbe City, Muini Mavsuma Muinzoda, to discuss the potential partnership in developing and implementing school feeding for urban contexts. The main objective of the meeting was to pave the way to develop a model for school feeding in urban and periurban contexts that supports the reduction of food insecurity, malnutrition and poor eating habits. As a next step, WFP and Dushanbe City Mayor office agreed to conduct a technical feasibility assessment of urban schools in Dushanbe city.

• On 24 September, WFP and the local authorities of Sughd Region inaugurated a bakery in the town of Isfara in Sughd Region. This is the sixth bakery that WFP renovated and built in the region with funding from the Russian Federation. Representatives from WFP and the Russian Consulate in Sughd Region, along with local authorities of Sughd Region and Isfara town, participated in the inauguration ceremony. Freshly made bread from these bakeries are now part of school meals that benefit more than 90,000 primary schoolchildren across 270 schools supported by WFP. Across the country, WFP constructed and renovated a total of eight bakeries in partnership with the private sector, benefiting 114,000 primary schoolchildren in 340 schools. The bakeries are located in Panj and Yovon districts (Khatlon Region), and in Bobojon Ghafurov, Spitamen, Jabbor Rasulov and Devastich districts, and Istaravshan and Isfara towns (Sughd Region). This is another step forward towards a nationally owned school feeding programme. By using advanced technology and new equipment, the bakeries will now make bread faster, cheaper and of better quality.

• As part of the strategy to transition the school feeding programme to a nationally owned programme, WFP and the government of Tajikistan have agreed to pilot cash-based transfer (CBT) for 15 schools in the 2021-2022 academic year to enable schools to procure