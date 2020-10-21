WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

193,499 people assisted in September 2020

97.282 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 263,940 cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.2 m six-month (November 2020 – April 2021) WFP net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP is implementing a cash-for-work programme to support vulnerable households in four districts of GBAO (Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region) to cope with the socio-economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to increasing food costs and decreasing remittances from labour migrants. WFP and its cooperating partners are involving target households in public works. The initiative is expected to assist 15,000 beneficiaries. During the reporting period, more than 14,000 beneficiaries were assisted. In addition, WFP is also launching cash-for-work projects in the districts of republican subordination (DRS) with the support from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) to respond to COVID-19. This initiative will support an additional 19,000 vulnerable people through the same targeting mechanisms used in the response in GBAO. Field level agreements for this response have been signed with two partners and projects have been launched.

• The WFP Representative and Country Director Alberto Correia Mendes met with the Minister of Education and Science of Tajikistan, Mr. Imomzoda Muhammadyusuf Saydali, to discuss bilateral cooperation, and particularly the implementation of the school feeding programme in the country and issues related to the gradual handover of the programme to national ownership. The establishment of a school feeding unit under the Ministry of Education was a further point of discussion. WFP’s School Feeding Programme covers around 500,000 Tajik schoolchildren from grades 1 to 4 in 2,000 schools across 52 rural districts.

• On 11 September, WFP handed over around 3,000 tons of fortified wheat flour to the Government of Tajikistan during a ceremony held in Dushanbe to cover the needs of its National School Feeding Programme for four months. This was the first batch of a total of 6,000 tons of fortified wheat flour that is to be received this year and which have been obtained with funding from the Russian Federation. The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from WFP, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tajikistan, the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan and other partners.