27 Oct 2019

WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, September 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019
Download PDF (665.79 KB)

In Numbers

425,228 people assisted in September 2019

493.845 mt of food assistance distributed

US$11,331 distributed in cash-based transfers US$7.1 million six months net funding requirements (November 2019–April 2020)

Operational Updates

• On 12 September, WFP in partnership with the Government of Tajikistan and the Russian Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI) launched the second edition of the School Meals Recipe Book in Dushanbe. The latest Recipe Book contains a collection of 116 mostly traditional Tajik recipes aiming to provide a varied and healthy diet. The selected dishes showcase local cooking traditions while using simple and affordable ingredients. The first edition of the book was published in 2016 and was selected “Best in the World” at the prestigious Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, held in Yantai, China.

• On 13 September, WFP, the Government of Tajikistan and SIFI unveiled a model school kitchen initiative in the eastern Tajik town of Roghun. A joint WFP and SIFI pilot programme funded by the Russian Federation upgraded school meal facilities at 50 schools in Khatlon Region and the districts of Rasht Valley. The facilities were renovated and stocked with new cooking equipment while staff received training on its use and learned how to prepare a more diversified menu drawn from the new recipe book.

• On 26 September, during a ceremony in Dushanbe, WFP provided IT equipment to the Tajik Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defence (CoES) to strengthen the country’s emergency preparedness capacity. The equipment includes brand-new GPS navigators, cameras, laptops, tablets and printers. These will be used by Tajikistan’s Information Management and Analytical Centre (IMAC) of Sughd Region to conduct risk assessments, collect, analyse and disseminate data on disasters.

• WFP conducted training for health care staff in Jaloliddini Balkhi District to expand SCOPE CODA (Conditional-On-Demand-Assistance) application in other health care facilities of this district.

