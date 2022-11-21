WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

448,259 people assisted in October 2022

884.9 mt of food assistance distributed

US$10,778 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

World Food Day 2022 Celebration

• On 22 October, WFP, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Government of Tajikistan, organised a national festival dedicated to the World Food Day to call for global solidarity and action to transform agri-food. With the theme of "Leave No One behind – better production, better nutrition, better environment, better life", the event featured classes on a healthy and nutritious diet, theatrical performances and a photo exhibition on WFP activities. The event also showcased effective technologies and best practices in the food and agriculture sectors. Furthermore, there was a highlight on young people's role as future change-makers who can build a better, more sustainable future. More than 200 participants including government representatives, ambassadors, international and civil society, and different youth groups joined the celebration in Dushanbe. WFP also conducted a regional event in Sughd Region.

School Feeding Programme (SFP) – Capacity Strengthening

• WFP organized a knowledge exchange visit to school feeding project sites in Sughd Region for local government representatives from education departments and school feeding focal points of Khatlon Region, Gorno-Badakhshan (GBAO) and Rasht Valley. The objective of the visit was to facilitate knowledge exchange on the successful implementation of microgrants initiatives and projects on SFP in diverse contexts and conditions in Sughd Region. Participants explored various incomegenerating initiatives, and exchange ideas on SFP implementation approaches, problems and solutions.The visit served as a favourable platform for the exchange of ideas on SFP from different regions of the country.

• Separately, WFP supported representatives from the National Inter-ministerial Coordination Council for a monitoring visit to Sughd Region on the SFP implementation, with transfers of the Government's funds to pilot schools in the region. The trip was concluded by a coordination meeting held in the town of Khujand, which was led by representatives from regional authorities.