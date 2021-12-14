WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

441,958 people assisted in October 2021

975 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.2 m six months net funding requirements (Nov 21-Apr 22)

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP Deputy Regional Director for Asia and Pacific region, Anthea Webb, travelled to the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) as part of her mission to Tajikistan. During this trip, she met with the chairman of the region, Yodgor Fayzov, to discuss bilateral cooperation between WFP and GBAO and the current situation on the border with Afghanistan. In addition, WFP Deputy Regional Director visited cross-border points and WFP resilience and school feeding project sites in Ishkashim and Roshqala districts. She also discussed the importance of further cooperation with the University of Central Asia in the town of Khorog.

• On 9 October, WFP handed over 60 sets of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment to the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan to support the coordination and reporting process of the School Feeding Programme in the country. The ICT equipment will be distributed to the decentralized education departments at town, district and regional levels. Earlier this year, a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a School Feeding Centre under the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan was signed between WFP and the Ministry. This is a milestone step towards the gradual handover of the School Feeding Programme to the Government of Tajikistan. The School Feeding Centre will be the main operational hub for school feeding once the transition is complete.

• On 26 October, WFP and the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tajikistan handed over 1,485 mt of fortified wheat flour and 61 mt of vegetable oil to the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan. The food commodities will cover the needs of the national School Feeding Programme in the Districts of the Republican Subordination (DRS), Khatlon Region, and the Gorno- Badakshan Autonomous Oblast (GBAO). The handover ceremony was attended by WFP Representative and Country Director in Tajikistan Adham Musallam, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov, and Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Tajikistan Sobirzoda Nurali Mirali. The food was purchased with funds from the Russian Federation, which allocated US$ 5 million to improve food security in Tajikistan in 2021 as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between WFP and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation. With this financial support, WFP also delivered an additional 945 mt of fortified wheat flour and 60 mt of vegetable oil to rural schools in Sughd Region.