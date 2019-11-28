28 Nov 2019

WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, October 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
In Numbers

442,387 people assisted in October 2019

955.337 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 158,811 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP in collaboration with FAO, the Social and Industrial Food Service Institute (SIFI) and the Government of Tajikistan conducted the World Food Day celebrations at national and regional level to highlight the importance of individual actions in achieving a world free of hunger and poverty by 2030. The events were attended by government counterparts, ambassadors, donors, non-governmental partners and media representatives along with university students and schoolchildren.

• On 10–11 October, WFP joined the Government of Tajikistan, UNICEF, WHO and other international organisations to conduct the National Forum on Nutrition in Dushanbe. The forum participants particularly discussed the implementation of the School Feeding Programme and SCOPE Conditional-On-Demand-Assistance (CODA) piloting in pilot districts and ways to ensure their sustainability.

• On 15-16 October, WFP provided support to the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defence (CoES) under the Government of Tajikistan (CoES) in conducting their inter-agency simulation exercise (SIMEX) of the government agencies, members of Rapid Emergency Assessment and Coordination Team (REACT).
SIMEX was aimed at testing the preparedness of the Government of Tajikistan and humanitarian partners to respond to potential emergency situations.

• On 24 October, WFP and CoES signed an agreement to facilitate greater cooperation in strengthening the country’s capacity to respond to disasters and climate-related shocks.

• WFP launched the implementation of two resilience projects in Fayzobod and Muminobod districts to build greenhouses and fruit drying facilities.

