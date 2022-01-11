WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

533 mt of food assistance distributed

443,969 people assisted

US$ 4.8 m six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP started delivering food to Afghanistan from Tajikistan in support of the emergency response for Afghan families facing hunger this winter. The first convoy of trucks left WFP warehouses in Dushanbe on 26 November, heading to Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province in the northeast. Some 1,200 mt of wheat flour procured from the region were delivered and used by WFP Afghanistan in its lifesaving operations.

• In a ceremony attended by the representatives of WFP, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Committee for Emergency Situation and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, WFP Representative and Country Director thanked the Government of Tajikistan for standing with the Afghan people at this critical juncture. The opening of a logistics corridor is extremely timely in helping WFP bring food into Afghanistan through border crossings.

• WFP continued to operate regular flights between Tajikistan and Afghanistan through the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) managed by WFP. With the support of the Tajik Government, flights are connecting Dushanbe with Kabul and other destinations in Afghanistan and are open to the entire humanitarian community.

• In November, the Emergency Preparedness Capacity (EPCI) Workshop was conducted with the support of WFP to focus on hazard analysis, early warning systems and national preparedness and response. Representatives from Tajik governmental ministries and agencies, including REACT members, participated in the workshop. The partners discussed the gaps and opportunities regarding these two focus area. The final EPCI report will be shared with key recommendations which will inform WFPs future capacity building strategies in emergency preparedness.