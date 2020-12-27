WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

- 436,778 people assisted In November 2020

- 598,405 mt of food assistance distributed

- USD 4.3 m six-month (January – June 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• During November, WFP continued bakery renovation activities in the country. Renovation works in six bakeries out of eight were nearing completion, while works on the remaining two bakeries will be completed in December 2020. The delivery of the first bulk of bakery equipment is expected in December. WFP ascertained the readiness of the bakeries for installation of the expected bakery equipment.

• WFP signed agreements with two local NGOs to implement income generation activities in schools in Sughd Region and Rasht Valley. Microgrants will support activities such as beekeeping, gardening, animal breeding (cattle, poultry, quail, rabbits), sewing workshops, fish pond and greenhouse cultivation, and canning workshops, which will be implemented during 2021 with the aim of producing natural and high quality products that will provide both revenue and diversification of school meals. In Rasht Valley, the microgrants will support 25 secondary schools. A total of 47 secondary schools will be covered by microgrants in Sughd Region. Schools are to receive around USD 300,000 in microgrant interventions.

• WFP launched cash-for-work projects in five districts of the Districts of Republican Subordination (DRS) to support vulnerable people who have been affected by the socio-economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The immediate objective of the projects is to fill the immediate food gap of around 4,500 remittance dependent food insecure households through cash transfers. The project itself has the aim of rehabilitating, 200 km of irrigation infrastructure to enhance the productivity of 4,000 ha of agricultural lands. Around 3,000 households in Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) benefited from WFP’s cash-for-work intervention as part of its COVID-19 response. To promote gender equality and women’s economic empowerment in Tajikistan, WFP plans to involve women in all its projects and ensure that 60 percent of those assisted are women.