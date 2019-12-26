26 Dec 2019

WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Download PDF (335.48 KB)

In Numbers

494 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 132,891 cash assistance provided

US$ 5.8 m six months (January-June 2020) net funding requirements

440,803 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• The first meeting of the Coordination Council for the Sustainable Development of School Feeding Strategy was conducted in the town of Khorogh, Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province (GBAO). The meeting was attended by representatives from WFP, the Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan and the local authorities of GBAO. The meeting participants discussed the implementation of the School Feeding Strategy and the possibilities of conducting meetings with coordination councils in other districts of the region.

• WFP conducted a workshop for mothers and health care representatives in Dusti District of Khatlon Region. During the workshop, messages to prevent malnutrition and communications channels for delivering prevention and treatment messages were discussed. The proposals received during the workshop will be used for the development of a Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) Strategy by WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan.

• In November, WFP Tajikistan launched two new resilience projects in Sughd Region and GornoBadakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO). The objective of the project in Sughd Region is to build eight greenhouses to compliment School Feeding Programme and to enhance the nutritional outcomes for schoolchildren. The project in GBAO will focus on rehabilitating irrigation canals and drinking water supply system in three districts. Overall, WFP implements 21 resilience projects in the country.

• In November, WFP Tajikistan in close collaboration with local authorities inaugurated five school canteens in Rasht District. The school canteens were renovated with the support of WFP and Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI). In total, the renovation of 50 school canteens in the country were implemented thanks to the financial support of the Russian Federation.

