20 Dec 2018

WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, November 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2018
preview
Download PDF (278.21 KB)

In Numbers

405 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4,414 cash-based transfers made

US$ 1 m six months (December 2018 – May 2019) net funding requirements

305,810 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

• The Concept Note of the five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2024 was endorsed by the Executive Board in mid-November. WFP will submit the full document to the June 2019 Executive Board session.

• WFP initiated the roll out of the electronic registration of beneficiaries through the WFP corporate SCOPE Conditional-On-Demand-Assistance (CODA) application, WFP’s beneficiary and food transfer management platform, which is designed to track, monitor and report the MAM treatment process. A six-month pilot has started to test the application within 20 health facilities in one of the targeted districts. This pilot will enable the digitalisation of the data collection on programme and beneficiaries, providing almost real-time information about the programme implementation to WFP and cooperating partners.

• WFP conducted a four-day Children’s Growth Monitoring training for 54 representatives (30 female and 24 male) of the Sughd regional and district public health centres and WFP’s focal points in Ayni district. The training was conducted to enhance the capacity of the regional and district health specialists on Prevention and Treatment of Malnutrition Project. Similar trainings were also conducted in Khatlon region.

• WFP hosted a three-day mission from the Regional Bureau Cairo’s School Feeding Unit in Dushanbe city, Roghun and Yovon districts. The aim of the mission was to review and provide recommendations to develop capacity strengthening activities in the framework of the School Feeding Programme.

• In November, WFP expanded the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) projects in a district of Khatlon region and three districts of Sughd region to cover the rehabilitation of drainage canals, pipelines and feeder roads. Nearly 80,000 people will benefit in these districts in the long run through the improved agricultural productivity of their land plots thanks to the projects.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.