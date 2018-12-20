WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

405 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4,414 cash-based transfers made

US$ 1 m six months (December 2018 – May 2019) net funding requirements

305,810 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

• The Concept Note of the five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2024 was endorsed by the Executive Board in mid-November. WFP will submit the full document to the June 2019 Executive Board session.

• WFP initiated the roll out of the electronic registration of beneficiaries through the WFP corporate SCOPE Conditional-On-Demand-Assistance (CODA) application, WFP’s beneficiary and food transfer management platform, which is designed to track, monitor and report the MAM treatment process. A six-month pilot has started to test the application within 20 health facilities in one of the targeted districts. This pilot will enable the digitalisation of the data collection on programme and beneficiaries, providing almost real-time information about the programme implementation to WFP and cooperating partners.

• WFP conducted a four-day Children’s Growth Monitoring training for 54 representatives (30 female and 24 male) of the Sughd regional and district public health centres and WFP’s focal points in Ayni district. The training was conducted to enhance the capacity of the regional and district health specialists on Prevention and Treatment of Malnutrition Project. Similar trainings were also conducted in Khatlon region.

• WFP hosted a three-day mission from the Regional Bureau Cairo’s School Feeding Unit in Dushanbe city, Roghun and Yovon districts. The aim of the mission was to review and provide recommendations to develop capacity strengthening activities in the framework of the School Feeding Programme.

• In November, WFP expanded the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) projects in a district of Khatlon region and three districts of Sughd region to cover the rehabilitation of drainage canals, pipelines and feeder roads. Nearly 80,000 people will benefit in these districts in the long run through the improved agricultural productivity of their land plots thanks to the projects.