WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Due to increasing the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the National COVID-19 Response Team led by the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Qohir Rasulzoda, decided to close all secondary schools of the country for summer vacation. The new school year will be started on 17 August 2020.

WFP Country Director in Tajikistan Alberto Correia Mendes met the Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mr. Sheralizoda Bahodur Ahmadjon, to discuss bilateral cooperation, especially the implementation of the upcoming Green Climate Fund project in the country.

On 23 May, WFP provided food assistance to around 300 households affected by a mudflow in Khuroson District, Khatlon Region. WFP’s emergency relief assistance consists of around 15 mt of fortified wheat flour and was provided following the request from the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan (CoES) to support affected households. Approximately 9,500 residents were severely impacted by a devastating mudflow following heavy rainfall between 14 – 16 May 2020, with more than 300 homes damaged or destroyed.