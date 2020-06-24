Tajikistan
WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, May 2020
In Numbers
137,933 people assisted in May 2020
744.950 mt of food assistance distributed
No cash-based transfer has been made in May 2020
Operational Updates
Due to increasing the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the National COVID-19 Response Team led by the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Qohir Rasulzoda, decided to close all secondary schools of the country for summer vacation. The new school year will be started on 17 August 2020.
WFP Country Director in Tajikistan Alberto Correia Mendes met the Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mr. Sheralizoda Bahodur Ahmadjon, to discuss bilateral cooperation, especially the implementation of the upcoming Green Climate Fund project in the country.
On 23 May, WFP provided food assistance to around 300 households affected by a mudflow in Khuroson District, Khatlon Region. WFP’s emergency relief assistance consists of around 15 mt of fortified wheat flour and was provided following the request from the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan (CoES) to support affected households. Approximately 9,500 residents were severely impacted by a devastating mudflow following heavy rainfall between 14 – 16 May 2020, with more than 300 homes damaged or destroyed.
As part of its response to the Coronavirus pandemic, WFP provided one-off take-home food rations to 24,000 vulnerable families whose children benefit from WFP’s School Feeding Programme in Tajikistan. Following schools’ closures to minimize risks of contacting and spreading the virus, WFP stepped in to ensure the families of the most vulnerable schoolchildren continue to receive the much-needed food assistance. The distributed take-home rations consist of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil and yellow chickpeas that were previously intended for the preparation of daily hot school meals under the WFP-led School Feeding Programme. The School Feeding Programme, which covers around 2,000 schools across 52 rural districts of the country is supported by the Russian Federation.