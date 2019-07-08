WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

419,975 people assisted in May 2019'

1,065 mt of food assistance distributed

US$41,795 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• Five Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) projects were completed in various areas where WFP implements resilience activities (Devashtich, Kuhistoni Mastchoh, Asht, Zafarobod, Rudaki districts, and in Sughd Region). WFP Participants received cash, benefitting a total of 1,200 vulnerable households. The projects contributed to the rehabilitation of 9,400 metres of irrigation canals, the installation of around 30,000 metres of irrigation pipelines and 40 water outlet gates, and the construction of 30 bio-digest ponds. In addition, 6,200 fruit trees and 24,000 flood protecting trees were planted in Sughd Region.

• WFP in close collaboration with local authorities in Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) launched a new Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) project through Cash Based Transfer (CBT) modality in Ishkashim District. The project aims to rehabilitate 2,100 meters of canals, resulting in the additional 66 hectares of land having access to irrigation water.

• To support the Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) efforts in the country, WFP carried out an inception mission to set the stage for a research on SBCC, to be undertaken in collaboration with the Government. The mission met with representatives of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population and other stakeholders to discuss methodologies. The results of the research will contribute to developing the SBCC strategy to prevent and treat moderate acute malnutrition in the country and developing awareness raising materials.

• WFP donated IT equipment (laptops, computers, a printer and a projector) to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population to support the work of the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Council for School Meals Programme in Tajikistan.

• Representatives from WFP and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited Jaliliddini Balkhi District in Khatlon Region. During the visit, the WFP and JICA representatives visited and learned about the implementation school feeding, nutrition and FFA projects.