WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Tajikistan is a landlocked, lower-middle income, food deficit country. The mountainous landscape confines arable land to just seven percent of the country’s surface and poses enormous challenges to food security during the winter period. The country is the poorest in the Commonwealth of Independent States, with 47 percent of the population living on less than USD 1.33 a day and 17 percent subsisting on less than USD 0.85 a day.

WFP has been present in Tajikistan since 1993. Moving away from crisis assistance, WFP is currently focusing its strategy on supporting national social protection and safety nets, nutrition and resilience building and disaster risk reduction WFP is currently operating under the Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (TICSP) since January 2018, and is in process of preparation of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) to be approved by mid-2019.

Operational Updates

- WFP shared the first draft of the Country Strategic Review (CSR) with national and international development partners for feedback. In order to sustain the whole CSP process and enhance national ownership, WFP is supporting the formation of the Secretariat of CSP at the Ministry of Economics and Development of Trade (MEDT). Additionally, WFP is funding a staff member at MEDT to facilitate the process. WFP plans to present the final CSR together with the outcomes of studies on vulnerability, Fill the Nutrient Gap, and ‘Cost of Diet’ on 3 July 2018.

- WFP (jointly with its technical partner-the Social Industrial and Food Institute and the Interministerial working group) conducted two roundtables in Khatlon region and Rasht valley to present the new 50 pilot schools as well as to introduce the Government’s School Meals Strategy 2017-2027. WFP is working towards the formation of an Intersectoral working group on the School Meals programme at the local level which will promote the agenda of the School Meals Strategy 2017-2027 at the regional and district levels.

- From May 28-June 1, WFP held a mission from the WFP HQ and Regional Bureau Cairo to finalise the “Fill the Nutrient Gap” (FNG) analysis. The analysis aims at identifying context-specific barriers to adequate nutrient intake among specific target groups. The mission conducted a technical working group meeting to validate the results of the FNG with the representatives of governmental agencies. On June 1, WFP plans to present the results to the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) members.

- WFP in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MoHSP) conducted a series of trainings on the recently approved protocol on Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) in Dusti and Ayni districts of Khatlon and Sughd regions. The trainings aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of 103 staff members of the Primary Health Centres in Dusti and Ayni districts. The trainings were led by the specialists of the MoHSP. WFP initiated the project implementation in both districts for the first time.