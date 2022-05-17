WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

442,066 people assisted in March 2022

529.760 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 8.6 m six months net funding requirements (Apr-Sep 22)

Operational Updates

• WFP continued its food fortification feasibility assessment to assess the current context of wheat flour fortification in Tajikistan and to explore the opportunities of launching a local wheat flour fortification programme. The assessment began in February and will run until May this year. As of endMarch, secondary data was analysed, and meetings were held with the development partners, the government, and the private sector representatives at national level to discuss technical collaboration. In the coming weeks, meetings with manufacturers in Sughd Region and a study tour with national partners to neighbouring countries with more advanced experience are planned.

• WFP Tajikistan introduced Acha Mum - the new commodity for the treatment of the moderate acute malnutrition in selective districts of Khatlon and Sughd regions. The previous specialised nutrition food used for the treatment programme, wheat soya blend, was not deemed a sustainable solution for longer term programming as it is produced in Europe. WFP worked with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan and other partners to introduce an alternative commodity that is based on local commodities, well accepted and more easily consumed by the targeted beneficiaries. The chickpeas based ready to use supplementary food Acha Mum is produced in Pakistan and was integrated into the national protocol after having been piloted in another region of the country. Training was conducted for the frontline staff in over 260 health facilities who deal with the nutrition activities on the updated Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition protocol and the use of this new commodity. The next objective is to explore opportunities of a local production of the supplementary food in Tajikistan, similar to Acha Mum.