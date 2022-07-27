WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

1,503 people assisted in June 2022

2.5 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 10 m six months net funding requirements (Jul-Dec 22)

Operational Updates

• WFP and the Government of Tajikistan presented the 2022-2027 State Programme on School Feeding Development in the Republic of Tajikistan in Dushanbe. The presentation ceremony was attended by representatives from the Government, UN agencies and the Embassy of the Russian Federation. School Feeding is WFP’s largest programme in Tajikistan, representing WFP’s decades-long commitment to Tajik children and their families. Since 1999, WFP has been partnering with the Government to implement school feeding in the country, and today some 450,000 schoolchildren in 2,000 schools across 52 districts and towns receive daily hot meals under the programme. WFP has also supported the renovation and construction of school canteens, bakeries, and greenhouses, and has provided expert support to transition towards a nationally owned school feeding programme.

• Representatives from WFP, the Government of Tajikistan and wheat flour mills held a roundtable meeting in the town of Guliston, Sughd Region, to discuss the implementation of the national fortification law and in particular the next steps to achieve wheat flour fortification in the country. The roundtable, which was conducted with the support of WFP, was the beginning of a series of discussions around food fortification issues in Tajikistan. Fortification is one of the most cost-effective means of combating micronutrient deficiencies, which remains a public health problem, particularly for women and children in Tajikistan. WFP is the only agency that brings fortified food into the country, including fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil, through its School Feeding Programme. Prior to the roundtable, WFP organized a field visit for participants of the roundtable to wheat flour mills in Sughd Region to observe wheat flour fortification preparations. As a next step, a study tour of representatives of the relevant government institutions as well as state and private wheat flour mills to Uzbekistan, will be organized in September.