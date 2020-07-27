WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

3,020 people assisted in June 2020

6.103 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 18,027 cash-based transfers made in June 2020

Operational Updates

• All secondary schools of the country remain closed for summer vacation. The new school year is planned to be started on 17 August 2020. As of 15 June, the government opened all non-food shops and markets.

• During the reporting period, WFP, in partnership with FAO, started to issue a monthly update on COVID-19 and Food Security. The first update was published in June 2020.

• On 25 June 2020, WFP received clearance from the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and Tajikistan Civil Aviation Agency for the implementation of WFP Aviation Services in the country. The first flight Dushanbe – Sharjah is scheduled for 13 July 2020.

• WFP launched a Cash for Work intervention to support vulnerable households in Tajikistan that are particularly affected by the socio-economic shocks induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. These resilience building projects will assist some 15,000 people through three-month cash assistance to meet their immediate nutritional needs and build long-term community assets in four districts of Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

• As part of public-private partnerships efforts, WFP is implementing a bakery renovation project in two regions.

WFP provides grant funding to a local NGO to procure and deliver construction materials required for the bakeries’ renovations, which will then supply daily bread to area schools. Construction works is ongoing and expected to be completed by September.

• As part of its Social Behaviour Change Communication Plan (SBCC), WFP started implementing nimble trials in Jaloliddini Balkhi District to raise the awareness and change the behaviour of community members to reduce the consumption of cooking oil by families. A number of information messages will be produced and disseminated.

Kitchen sets will be distributed during nimble trials to measure oil consumption.