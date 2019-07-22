WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

40,715 people assisted in June 2019

28.65 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 49,457 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• The WFP Executive Board approved Tajikistan’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2024 on 11 June, which will start being implemented from July 2019.

• Through its Food Assistance for Assets programme, WFP completed several projects to help people build and strengthen their resilience over time. In partnership with local authorities, nine resilience projects were completed in Khatlon Region, Rasht Valley and Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), where 20,000 fruit and non-fruit trees were planted. At the same time 709 participants and their families received cash assistance to ensure their immediate food needs are met. In Asht and Sangvor districts, school kitchens, canteens and warehouses were rehabilitated in 12 schools, benefitting 161 families.

• In partnership with the Russian NGO Social and Industrial Food Service Institute (SIFI), WFP completed the renovation and installation of kitchen equipment in 50 pilot schools across the country.

• Under the School Feeding Programme (SFP), WFP is working to finalise the design of an innovative micro-grant project to strengthen the capacity of nine schools to provide nutritious and diversified meals to schoolchildren in Khatlon Region and Rasht Valley. The two-year project is expected to start in July 2019 and will include the construction of green houses and the introduction of beekeeping and rabbit keeping activities.

• In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, WFP is undertaking a formative research on the implementation of Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) Strategy on Nutrition. In June, a training was conducted for WFP and the Ministry’s staff involved in the research. Data collection in Khatlon and Sughd regions started in June and is expected to be completed by July. The results will be used to develop a strategy for SBCC to prevent and treat moderate acute malnutrition and develop awareness raising materials.