WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

2.5 mt of food distributed

1,444 people assisted in July 2022

US$11 million six months net funding requirements (Aug 2022 – January 2023)

Operational Updates

• Under the Green Climate Fund project, WFP Tajikistan in collaboration with Committee of Environmental Protection and Agency of Hydrometeorology held a training on Participatory Integrated Climate Services for Agriculture (PICSA) approach to create a pool of PICSA experts in Tajikistan. Ten experts from government agencies, NGOs, WFP were trained. Following this Training of Trainer workshop, the PICSA experts will further train district-level stakeholders who will interact with farmers and support them with improved planning of climate resilient farming practices with an aim to improve food security.

• Green Climate Fund project participants continued with community asset creation and resilience building activities. As of July 2022, rehabilitation of one drinking water supply system was completed while four are in progress. Chain-link fence equipment was delivered to all orchard establishment sites in 11 districts, and rehabilitation of 1) 7 km irrigation canal was completed and 2) a 25 km irrigation canal is in progress.

• WFP donated one mt of the specialized nutrition commodity, Super Cereal Plus to Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS). The commodity was part of the emergency stock and will be used in the remote areas of Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast, where AKHS project has been addressing malnutrition amongst pregnant and lactating women. WFP assists parents and health centres responding to moderate acute malnutrition in the country, in close collaboration with Tajikistan’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, UNICEF and WHO.