WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

14,369 people assisted in July 2021

19 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 88,818 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• In July, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration on the development of a sustainable National School Feeding Programme in the country. The MoU is aimed at improving the collaboration to further strengthen efforts towards a sustainable programme, particularly establishing a school feeding centre under the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan. This is the first MoU between WFP and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan to improve the School Feeding Programme in the country. School feeding remains among priority areas of the National Development Strategy 2016-2030, National Strategy for Education Development 2021-2030 and its Midterm Action Plan 2021-2023. The institutionalization of the school feeding programme is one of the priorities set forth in the National Strategy for Sustainable Development of the School Feeding in Tajikistan for the period till 2027.

• In July, WFP Representative and Country Director in Tajikistan Adham Musallam met with the chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan (CEP), Sheralizoda Bahodur Ahmadjon. During the meeting, the implementation of the project “Building climate resilience of vulnerable and food-insecure communities through capacity strengthening and livelihood diversification in mountainous regions of Tajikistan”, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), was discussed. The sides referred to the current progress and the future plans for GCF project and agreed to make maximum efforts to deepen cooperation between WFP and CEP in the field of environmental protection and climate change on the existing agenda and building its potential in the future.