WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

1,833 people assisted in July 2020

5.354 mt of food assistance distributed

No cash-based transfer made in July 2020

Operational Updates

• All schools and universities in the country plan to open on 17 August 2020 for the new school year. Schools and universities were sent to early summer vacation in April due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. WFP has been working with the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan, UNICEF and other development partners to prepare for the reopening of schools under the context of COVID-19. Through this effort, guidance on management of school canteens and mealtimes has been drafted with discussions to ensure feasibility and adherence underway. In addition, for longer term measures, preliminary discussions were held to conduct a joint water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assessment in schools.

• On 1 July, WFP and the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan signed an agreement to launch a climate change adaptation project funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF). The project will benefit approximately 115,000 food-insecure people in rural Tajik communities over the next four years through climate change adaptation interventions that strengthen the capacities of national actors by providing climate information services via monthly and seasonal forecasts and weather alerts to rural communities, while enabling the communities to use the information and plan accordingly. GCF has contributed more than US$9 million to finance the project.

• On 13 July, WFP Aviation Services started implementing twice a week flights between Dushanbe and Sharjah after receiving clearance from the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and Tajikistan Civil Aviation Agency.

• In July, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) contributed US$1.1 million towards the WFP COVID-19 response in Tajikistan. The funds will help WFP implement Cash for Work projects that will support 18,000 vulnerable people in impact. Participants will receive cash assistance in exchange for their work on rehabilitating or constructing community assets such as irrigation canals, drinking water supply systems and forestry areas in the targeted communities. WFP is prioritizing food-insecure families—many of them are womenheaded households—who cannot secure their basic food needs due to high food prices and reduced remittances from migrant workers