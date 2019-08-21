WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

2,315 people assisted in July 2019

5.1 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP started implementing its new CSP. A total of 2,315 people were assisted so far. The low number of people assisted is mainly because school feeding activities were not implemented, because of the summer holidays (June – August). In addition, the implementation of Food Assistance for Assets activities under the TICSP was completed in June and will resume in August under the CSP.

• In July, four Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) project proposals prepared by cooperating partners were reviewed and endorsed by WFP Country Office for the implementation. The implementation of the endorsed projects will commence in August 2019. The projects will support communities to rehabilitate irrigation systems, drinking water supply systems and construct greenhouses.

• On 3-4 July, WFP in partnership with UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM, WHO and other international partners provided support to the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defence under the Government of Tajikistan (CoES) to conduct their joint Refugee Emergency Preparedness Simulation Exercise (SIMEX). SIMEX aimed at testing the preparedness of the Government of Tajikistan and humanitarian partners to respond to potential massive refugee influxes into Tajikistan.

During the exercise, WFP tested its capacity to provide food assistance during emergencies as well as its logistics capacity by delivering and setting up a Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) with a capacity of 400 mt of food commodities and a Prefabricated Office that served as an Emergency Coordination Office in the field.

• WFP and the National Scientific-Clinical Centre of Pediatrics and Children's Surgery conducted a joint monitoring for the pilot implementation of the SCOPE CODA (Conditional On Demand Assistance) application in Balkhi District of Khatlon Region. Joint monitoring aimed at providing to primary health care centers staff technical and consultative support on SCOPE CODA.