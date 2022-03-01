WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

442,508 people assisted in January 2022

613 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 9.7 m six months net funding requirements (Feb-Jul 22)

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP received an additional US$ 2 million contribution from the Russian Federation in support of the School Feeding Programme in Tajikistan. This is a top up to the financial contribution provided in 2021 which allowed the country’s schools to receive 7,000 mt of food to prepare school meals for 440,000 schoolchildren. The additional funding will ensure schoolchildren continue to receive nutritious hot meals and to avoid a critical pipeline break that was anticipated for the middle of the 2022 academic year.

• WFP provided technical support to the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan for the management and coordination of the school feeding programme throughout the country including modernization efforts for school infrastructure. In 2021, a total of 50 school canteens were repaired and equipped with modern equipment as well as nine greenhouses, five interschool bakeries and one food processing factory constructed. Additionally, eight private bakeries have been equipped with equipment to work with schools in partnership with the private sector.

• The Inter-Ministerial Coordination Council on School Feeding together with the support of WFP, facilitated a meeting with participation from various line ministries to discuss adjustments to the upcoming State Programme for the Development of School Feeding in the Republic of Tajikistan for the period of 2022 - 2027. A draft programme plan was developed and submitted to relevant ministries for their consideration. The programme plan will also be submitted to the Government of Tajikistan for final approval in the first quarter of 2022. Thanks to strong advocacy efforts by WFP, a first-time contribution of TJS 5.5 million (roughly US$ 487,000) was allocated by the Government of Tajikistan towards the implementation of school feeding in urban areas, expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.