WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

442,129 people assisted in February 2022

805 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 6.6 m six months net funding requirements (Mar-Aug 22)

Operational Updates

• On 2 February, WFP Representative and Country Director in Tajikistan, Adham Musallam met with the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan, Amirzoda Abdukholiq Amir. The meeting discussed the bilateral cooperation and implementation of the school feeding and nutrition programmes supported by WFP. The School Feeding Programme, which is coordinated by Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan and WFP, covers almost 50 per cent of schools (2,000) in the country. In 2021, WFP reached 626,719 schoolchildren and their family members with over 8,500 mt of mixed commodities through daily hot meals to schoolchildren and a once-off take-home ration to the families of vulnerable schoolchildren. WFP is also closely working with Tajik Government agencies on the gradual handover of the School Feeding Programme to the Government. WFP also provides schools with microgrants to support schools to diversify school meals.

• WFP began conducting training on the implementation of cash-based transfer (CBT) and procedures for local procurement in 15 selected pilot schools following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between WFP and the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES) of Tajikistan. The Government of Tajikistan allocated TJS 5.5 million (roughly US$487,000) in the form of CBT for the implementation of the School Feeding Programme in the country. The Government’s contribution will be use in the 42 districts covered by the WFP School Feeding Programme. Additionally, WFP plans series of training for 57 schools across the country