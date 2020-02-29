WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

95,121 people assisted in February 2020

172.227 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5,579 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• On 19 February, the first regional multi-sectoral workshop was conducted in the town of Khorog, the centre of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO). The participation included representatives from education, health, finance and food security departments of the region. The purpose was to further sensitize the School Feeding Programme and advocate for the implementation of the National School Feeding Strategy for 2017-2027. In addition, the event was designed to increase awareness-raising and discussion of the challenges and opportunities of school feeding in the region, the institutionalization and boosting of political ownership over the School Feeding Programme. The participants also discussed the sustainability of School Feeding Programme in the region.

• In February, WFP in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan started nimble trials for the implementation of Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) Plan in pilot districts in Khatlon Region. Nimble trials will quickly evaluate the impact of the proposed SBCC activities in Tajikistan, which includes baseline data collection, implementation of interventions, follow-up data collection and analysis of trial evaluation data. All the interventions developed were based on the key findings from the formative research conducted by WFP International Consultant jointly with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population last year. They were then pre-tested with the target audiences in December 2019 and refined further based on their feedbacks.

• In February, WFP’s call for Expressions of Interests from cooperating partners for the roster of Resilience Programme was closed. A total of 14 national and international NGOs out of 50 applied, and were included in the roster. An induction session on WFP’s programmatic approach and priorities was conducted for these national and international NGOs.