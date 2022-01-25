WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

443,863 people assisted in December 2021

917 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 8.4 m six months net funding requirements (Jan-Jun 22)

Operational Updates

• WFP supported the construction and rehabilitation of 70 houses damaged or destroyed by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck Rasht Valley in July 2021.

Through a three-month project, WFP worked closely with the Committee of Emergency Situation and Civil Defense (CoES) under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and provided US$ 500,000 towards the cost of the project. A tripartite agreement between CoES, WFP and Markazi Dastgirii Gharm — a public organization — was signed to facilitate the reconstruction activities and project coordination. Over the past five years, WFP has provided technical assistance, equipment, and training to CoES staff at the local and regional levels to help strengthen disaster-resilient communities. In 2021, WFP assisted 30,000 people through resiliencebuilding projects, while strengthening national emergency preparedness and response capacities for the government development partners.

• WFP and the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to pilot a cash-based transfer modality (CBT) for the School Feeding Programme (SFP). WFP will pilot CBT intervention in 15 secondary schools in the country, which are covered by SFP. The pilot will test the process of procuring commodities for SFP from local small-holder farmers and the procedure of handing over management of the programme to the local authorities. This initiative is an important step towards planning towards a long-term transition and handover of SFP to government and enabling the local markets to accommodate the needs of the schools across the country.

• WFP signed an agreement of cooperation with the University of Central Asia to promote hazard mapping and forecasting and identify the best approaches for disaster risks to mitigate damages in the rural agrarian communities. Together with UCA, WFP aims to use analysis models from the Platform for Realtime Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM) and the Participatory Integrated Climate Services for Agriculture (PICSA) approach in Tajikistan through applied research on agricultural practices and best approaches for disaster risk reduction.

The cooperation will enable WFP to bring food security and nutrition issues to the UCA student community’s attention and increase their awareness of WFP’s work in the areas.

• A validation workshop on Systems Approach for Better Education Results (SABER) School Feeding Assessment was conducted in Dushanbe. This is the second round of the assessment that WFP conducted over the last 5 years. Historically, the SABER School Feeding instrument was developed in collaboration with WFP, World Bank and Partnership for Child Development (PCD), including UNICEF, WHO, Save the Children and other partners. It helps the key strategic stakeholders to analyze the existing national capacities, gaps, recommended action and potential partners for School Feeding. Based on this validation workshop the final report will be prepared during the first quarter of 2022.

• WFP and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan conducted training on the updated Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) protocol for primary health care family doctors and nurses in Jaloliddini Balkhi, Dusti,

Kulob and Shahritus districts of Khatlon Region. The training covered 260 of 270 participants planned to attend.