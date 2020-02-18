WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

249,537 people assisted in December 2019

111.218 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 205,262 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• On 16 December, WFP participated in the launch ceremony and presentation of the first Vulnerability and Resilience and Atlas for Tajikistan in Dushanbe with the participation of UN agencies, ministries, development partners, CSOs and media. The Vulnerability and Resilience Atlas is a joint initiative by the UN, the Government of Tajikistan, the World Bank and the EU. The technical working group was led by WFP. The Resilience and Vulnerability Atlas is the first analysis of its kind in Tajikistan and will help policy makers and national and international development partners to develop a common understanding and formulate appropriate strategies and programmes to address the needs of vulnerable groups and local communities in coping with risks and shocks.

• On 10 December, WFP and Rasht Pedagogical University conducted an information and awareness raising event with presentations and quizzes on gender-based violence for students and teachers.

• WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan conducted a workshop for mothers and health care providers in Ayni District of Sughd Region. During the workshop, messages to prevent malnutrition and communications channels for delivering prevention and treatment messages were discussed. All proposals received during the workshop would be used for the development of a Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) Plan.

• In December, WFP jointly with UNICEF, WHO and other development partners provided support to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan to conduct a round table meeting to review the implementation of the National Health Strategy - 2020 and discuss a new National Health Strategy - 2030.