21 Jan 2019

WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (505.43 KB)

In Numbers

953 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 29,341 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

417,451 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• The Inter-Ministerial Coordination Council on School Meals in Tajikistan conducted its regular session in mid-December, the agenda of which covered the following topics: (i) various models of sustainable development of school meals in the country, (ii) the progress of the draft Procedure of arranging school feeding at education institutions with further submission to the Government of Tajikistan; and (iii) implementation status of the School Meals Strategy 2027 during the reporting year.

• In December, WFP expanded Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) projects in two districts of Rasht valley and one district of Khatlon region to rehabilitate irrigation facilities. The projects will be implemented during the first half of 2019 and it is expected that some 18,000 people will benefit as a result of improved productivity of agricultural land.

• In the framework of UN joint programming “Crossborder cooperation for sustainable peace and development” funded by the Peace Building Fund (PBF), WFP initiated the process to prepare a Food Assistance for Training (FFT) project to support women agricultural business initiatives in two districts of Sughd region. The project aims to promote economic ties between Tajikistan-Kyrgyz cross-border communities, contributing to the peacebuilding efforts in the cross-border areas.

• WFP, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, conducted a four-day Children’s Growth Monitoring training for 41 representatives (26 female and 15 male) of the Khatlon regional and district public health centres and WFP’s focal points in Dusti district. The training was conducted to enhance the capacity of the regional and district health specialists on Prevention and Treatment of Malnutrition Project. Similar trainings were also conducted in Sughd region.

