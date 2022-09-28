WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

6,596 people assisted in August 2022

2.5 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 19,480 cash-based transfers made

US$ 12.2 million six-month net funding requirements (September 2022 – February 2023)

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Mr. John Aylieff, visited Tajikistan to observe the implementation of WFP projects in the country. WFP Regional Director accompanied by WFP Tajikistan Country Director and Representative, Mr. Adham Musallam, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the First Deputy Minister of Education and Sciences, H.E. Mr. Jurazoda Jamshed Habibullo, and the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population, Ms. Zulfiya Abdusamadzoda, and discussed current collaboration and strengthening the partnership between WFP and the Government of Tajikistan. WFP Regional Director thanked the Government of Tajikistan for the fruitful cooperation and support for the successful implementation of WFP activities in the country.

• During his visit, WFP Regional Director also travelled to Rasht and Tojikobod districts to visit school feeding sites, as well as the villages struck by earthquakes in July 2021 where WFP supported the construction and rehabilitation of the affected houses in Tojikobod District.

Climate Change Adaptation

• WFP, in partnership with the Committee of Environmental Protection and other government authorities at national and regional levels, is currently implementing a project on climate change adaptation with the financial support of the Green Climate Fund (GCF). The project includes the establishment of orchards and other agroforestry activities for soil/water conservation and food production covering 400 hectares of land across 11 targeted districts. WFP consulted with the local community to collect feedback on their needs, which highlighted the importance of hard fencing to ensure sustainability of the orchards. WFP started the delivery of fencing materials to the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region and the districts of Rasht Valley to cover at least 300 hectares of orchards.