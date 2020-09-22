WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Following the decision of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee on COVID-19, all schools and universities of the country started the academic year on 17 August 2020. The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan issued procedures and general recommendations on preparing educational institutions for the beginning of the academic year, as well as on organizing educational processes with consideration of the epidemiological situation in the country.

With the re-opening of schools after early summer vacation due to COVID-19, WFP started the implementation of Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) nimble trials in pilot schools of Jaloliddini Balkhi District in Khatlon Region. The nimble trials focus on Water,

Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) issues to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and improve the handwashing behaviours of schoolchildren. This activity focuses on primary schools to create good hand washing and hygiene habits from early school years. A baseline data collection was conducted prior to the implementation of this intervention.

WFP plans to expand this in all schools of targeted districts