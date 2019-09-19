WFP Tajikistan Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

3,139 people assisted in August 2019

5.519 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2,431 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP assisted 3,139 people through nutrition and resilience activities in Tajikistan. The low number is mainly due to breaking school feeding activities during the summer vacations (June – August).

• On 10 August, WFP in partnership with UNICEF, WHO and Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population, held a joint event to sensitize and raise awareness on breastfeeding for mothers in Dusti District in Khatlon Region. Around 300 women received information on the benefits of breastfeeding for children. In addition, around 3,000 booklets were distributed among local health care centres and maternity hospitals. The event was conducted within the framework of the National Breastfeeding Decade, declared from 1 to 10 August 2019.

• On 30 August, at the Multi-Sectorial Coordination Council for Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN), WFP presented the findings of its formative research on Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) on nutrition, with partners from the government and international organisations. The findings will be further discussed with the Ministry of Health and the results will be used to develop a strategy for SBCC to prevent acute malnutrition, as well as contribute to other nutrition sensitive activities.

• WFP and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection conducted a joint monitoring of the SCOPE CODA (Conditional-On-Demand-Assistance) application implementation. Monitoring covered 20 health care centres in Jaloliddini Balkhi District to assess the progress of the activities since last monitoring back in May 2019. After the monitoring, the working group established by the ministry recommended to expand SCOPE CODAelectronic registration of moderately malnourished children in other pilot districts, namely Dusti,

Shahrituz, Kulob and Ayni.